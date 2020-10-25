BUTTI, ELLEN F. (CASE)
79, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Butti, Sr. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Earl V. and Ruth I. (Cottle) Case, Jr.
Ellen was a dedicated full-time homemaker who took pride in cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a nurse's aide, working for the State of Rhode Island for several years. She also taught catechism at St. Mary's parish.
Ellen is survived by her loving children, John P. Butti and his wife Manie of Cranston, Raymond J. Butti, Jr. of Cranston, Lisa M. Butti of Cranston and Br. Pio Anthony (Michael) Butti of Lawrence, MA; cherished grandson Johnathan E. Butti of Johnston. Ellen was the dear sister of Lois Holt of Attlebroro, MA and the late Ruth Weider.
Her funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences