FLAHERTY, ELLEN (KOEHLER)
77, of Warwick, RI and Marco Island, FL passed away on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle against multiple sclerosis.
Ellen Paxton Koehler was born September 12, 1941, in North Providence, the second child of Edward Alban Koehler (the former circulation director of the Providence Journal Bulletin) and Helen Koehler (née Trudon). She graduated from St. Mary Academy-Bayview in 1959 and Emmanuel College in Boston in 1963 with a degree in biology.
She celebrated 55 years of marriage with the love of her life, Brian Stephen Flaherty, whom she met at The Rathskeller in Boston when she was 18 years old. They shared a love of sports and jazz. He was captivated by her smile, her sense of humor, and twinkling eyes; she found his Bostonian airs intriguing. Five years later, he proposed to her at Logan Airport when she deplaned from a European trip. They lived in Quincy, MA and Glen Ellyn, IL before settling in their home of 42 years in Warwick, RI.
A thoroughly modern woman, Ellen taught in public schools in North Providence and Quincy, MA and never let go of her true calling of being a teacher. She was a creative potter and an avid bowler, who once qualified for the Illinois State Bowling Championships. She and Brian traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe and were in Berlin when the Berlin Wall fell. She loved coffee and long walks with her dearest friends in East Greenwich. In the summers, and eventually the winters, you could find her happily ensconced on the beach at Bonnet Shores, RI and Marco Island, FL.
Her greatest loves were her family and her children, Bret Paxton Thomas, Erin Burke Catherine, and Keri Lyn Anne – on whom she doted. She attended every one of her children's sporting events in high school and college, became their PTA presidents in elementary and junior high, and was a devoted mother. She was beloved as "Nana" to her seven grandchildren (Carina, Aimon, Paxton, Taryn, Emma, Maya and Zachary) and never missed a birthday or holiday card.
Despite her illness, she will always be remembered for her strength, her contagious sense of humor and a smile that lit up every room. The family expresses their deep gratitude to all her caretakers and to the staff at Brentwood Nursing Home and Kent Hospital.
In addition to her beloved husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings Brenda Laundry of Bonnet Shores, RI; Julie Brennan of Wayland, MA and Bonnet Shores, RI; and Ted Koehler of Mount Desert Island, ME.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 31st, at 9 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Visiting hours are Friday, August 30th between 4 PM and 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Ellen Flaherty to the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019