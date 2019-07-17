|
Eddleman, Ellen L. (Dorman)
Ellen Dorman Eddleman of Grand Haven, Michigan, and formally of Barrington, Rhode Island, born Jan. 26, 1959, passed away on July 11, 2019. She leaves behind partner, Todd Reynolds, and three beloved dogs (Dopey, Monkey and June). She had a life-long commitment to providing comfort and shelter to many animals. She also leaves behind brothers Mark Dorman (and his wife, Dawn) and John Dorman (and his wife, Dana); sisters Karen Dorman, Linda Flynn (and her husband, Bill) and Mary Panarello (and her husband, Don); seven nieces: Nicole McAnnally, Claire Buys, Meghan Flynn, Catherine Flynn, Kayla Dellefratte, Erin Dorman and Sarah Dorman; four nephews: Sean Dorman, Keegan Dorman, Nick and Chris Panarello; one great-niece, Sienna McAnnally; and two great-nephews, Jackson Panarello and Zayden Dorman. Her brother, Kevin; parents, Daniel and Catherine Dorman; and Aunt Nathalie Augustino predecease her. She was a beloved teacher in public schools for many years in Naples, Florida. Services in Rhode Island will be private, but any donations will be appreciated at any local animal shelter. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by many.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019