FALCIGLIA, ELLEN L.
82, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas V. Falciglia, and the late George J. Morton. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Max and Dorothy (Knight) Streubel. Ellen was the co-owner with her first husband, George, of Dear Hearts Ice Cream in Pawtuxet Village. She was an active volunteer with the Providence Opera Company for many years and very active with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #39 Summit RI. She is also survived by her son, George M. Morton and his wife Lorrie; her granddaughter Elizabeth Ellen Chabrunn and her husband Conall. She also leaves her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Marsis and her husband James, and sister-in-law Tecky Streubel. She was the sister of the late Paul Streubel, and niece of Edna Paneggio.
Her visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12:30 PM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private. Social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com