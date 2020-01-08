|
CUNNINGHAM, ELLEN M. (WARFIELD)
age 86, formerly East Greenwich passed away Sunday with her family by her side. Born in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and the late Margaret (Andrade) Warfield. She was the beloved wife of Glen V. Cunningham, Jr. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Her funeral services will be private. Donations in Ellen's memory can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For a full obituary and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020