The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. (Warfield) Cunningham


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen M. (Warfield) Cunningham Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, ELLEN M. (WARFIELD)
age 86, formerly East Greenwich passed away Sunday with her family by her side. Born in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and the late Margaret (Andrade) Warfield. She was the beloved wife of Glen V. Cunningham, Jr. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Her funeral services will be private. Donations in Ellen's memory can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For a full obituary and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now