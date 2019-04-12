|
HAWKSLEY, ELLEN M. (CHARELLO),
87, passed away April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was a daughter of the late Louis F. Sr. and Anna M. Charello; wife of the late Hon. Raymond H. Hawksley (former RI State Treasurer); beloved mother of Joseph Ruggiero and his wife Paula, and John Ruggiero and his companion Lynn; sister of David, Walter, Bernard and Carolyn Charello and the late Louis Jr., Ralph Sr. and Elizabeth Charello, Claire White, Alice Veader and Patricia Baldino; cherished grandmother of Joseph Jr. and Giovanni Ruggiero and great-grandmother of Gianna, Joseph, Nicholas, Richie and Domenic Ruggiero. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ellen had worked for her son John at J & J Auto Service for many years. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and was happiest entertaining, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved and will be missed greatly.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Entombment will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2019