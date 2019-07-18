|
|
SHAUGHNESSY, ELLEN MARY (MURRAY)
90, of Cranston, RI passed away at home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She leaves behind her four children, Mary Ellen Shaughnessy of Warwick, Anne Marie Shaughnessy of Cranston, Paul Shaughnessy and his wife Betty Ann of Coventry, Kathleen Shaughnessy of Orleans, Vermont, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband John Joseph Shaughnessy, her sister Margaret Cavaco and her brother Edward Murray. She was orphaned at the young age of 5 but was incredibly fortunate to be supported by the Moore sisters of Westerly, RI while growing up.
Ellen, affectionately called "Mumma", loved spending time with family, friends and her daughters' rescue pups. She was a graduate of The Academy of the Assumption in Wellesley, MA. She married in June 1949 and took great pride in raising her family. She was a strong-willed lady right up until her last day with us. She enjoyed traveling, going out for dinner, drinks or just running errands with her girls, Mary Ellen and Anne Marie. For several years, Mumma went to the Hope Alzheimer's Center in Cranston, RI. The staff at the Hope Alzheimer's Center took exceptional care of her and provided the family with much needed support. After a serious fall in August of 2018, Ellen resided at St. Antoine's but after several months, her girls brought her back home to Cranston. Mary Ellen and Anne Marie would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team of caregivers Tammy, Teresa, Cheryl, Karen, Helen, Iliana and Brenda. They took care of her like she was their Mom and we know that deep in her heart, they were family too. Despite battling dementia, Mumma hardly ever complained and always had a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes. She was full of smiles, winks and enjoyed having her hand held. She may not have been able to communicate well this past year, but you could always feel the gift of her love. She is finally at peace and no longer afraid.
At Mumma's request, calling hours will be omitted. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10am in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston, RI. Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Pawtucket, RI where she will be laid to rest next to her husband John.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 in memory of Ellen would be greatly appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolence.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019