Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellenor Lyford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellenor Bertha Kirkconnell Lyford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellenor Bertha Kirkconnell Lyford Obituary
Lyford, Ellenor Bertha Kirkconnell
96, of Warwick, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Donald M. Lyford and daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Crossley) Kirkconnell.
She is survived by her beloved children, Glen R. Lyford and his wife Kathy of North Scituate, and Sharyn D. Gillis and her husband Edward of Warren, a brother, John Kirkconnell, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Walter Kirkconnell.
Her Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellenor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -