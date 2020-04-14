|
Lyford, Ellenor Bertha Kirkconnell
96, of Warwick, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Donald M. Lyford and daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Crossley) Kirkconnell.
She is survived by her beloved children, Glen R. Lyford and his wife Kathy of North Scituate, and Sharyn D. Gillis and her husband Edward of Warren, a brother, John Kirkconnell, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Walter Kirkconnell.
Her Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020