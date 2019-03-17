|
|
ACETO, ELMA D.
93, of North Providence, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Carmine and Giovaninna (Riccio) Aceto, she had lived in North Providence for most of her life. She was a devoted member of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, North Providence, where she lived and worked for many years. She was also a beloved CCD teacher to many of its young parishioners.
From 1957-1968, she was a Sister of Our Lady of Providence. She was a longtime member of the Marie Rivier Lay Association.
Miss Aceto was employed by the B.A. Ballou Jewelry Company, East Providence before retiring.
She is survived by three nieces, Lana Amodei of Lincoln, Mary Ann Mayer of Hartford, CT, and Lauren Iaconelli of North Providence; and several great nieces and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Ercole "Bill" Aceto, Caroline Votolato and Lucia Rao; and the aunt of the late Elizabeth Votolato.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follows in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Tuesday from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019