|
|
Brearley , Elmer E. Jr.,
71, "Buster", of Riverside, passed away Thursday at home. He was the beloved husband of Ingrid (Reiner) Brearley. They had been married for 53 years.
Born in Providence, Elmer was the son of the late Elmer E. and Helen (Brown) Brearley.
He was a Tool & Die Maker for RICO for 25 years and also Pilgrim Screw Corporation for 25 years before retirement.
Elmer served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was also an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife Ingrid, Elmer is survived by a son, Craig E. Brearley (Lt. E.P.F.D), a daughter, Kimberly J. Brearley, a brother, Thomas Brearley (Ret. P.F.D. Bat Chief), and his wife Janet, three sisters, Linda Dutra, and her husband, Michael Dutra (Ret. P.F.D, Chief), Wendy Brearley, and Helen Brearley, a granddaughter, Payton Brearley, and was the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019