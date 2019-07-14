Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Tabernacle
105 Dodge Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:15 PM
First Tabernacle
105 Dodge Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Eloise Powers


1929 - 2019
Eloise Powers Obituary
Powers, Eloise
Eloise Christine (Thomas) Powers, 89, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, she was the beloved daughter of the late Adelbert and Elizabeth Thomas; mother of Yvonne Brown and Maya Breuer; sister of Norman, Ronald and Eleanor Thomas. Funeral will be held at First Tabernacle,105 Dodge Street, Providence, RI, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Viewing: 4-6 pm, Service: 6:15 pm, Repast to follow. www.auclairfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019
