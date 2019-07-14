|
|
Powers, Eloise
Eloise Christine (Thomas) Powers, 89, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, she was the beloved daughter of the late Adelbert and Elizabeth Thomas; mother of Yvonne Brown and Maya Breuer; sister of Norman, Ronald and Eleanor Thomas. Funeral will be held at First Tabernacle,105 Dodge Street, Providence, RI, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Viewing: 4-6 pm, Service: 6:15 pm, Repast to follow. www.auclairfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019