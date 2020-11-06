1/1
Elsa V. "Ginny" (Coski) Dwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DWYER, ELSA V. "GINNY" (COSKI)
75, of Hardig Rd., passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Ginny was a clerk for over 11 years in the Treasurer's Office at the Providence City Hall before retiring in 2000. Mother of Virginia A. Silva, Kathleen S. Garriott, Carolyn M. Guarino, and Joseph F. Dwyer; Sister of J. Bruce Coski, and the late Joseph, S. James, Ronald, and Michael Coski; Grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 2. Visiting hours following COVID-19 protocols will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved