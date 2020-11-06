DWYER, ELSA V. "GINNY" (COSKI)
75, of Hardig Rd., passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Ginny was a clerk for over 11 years in the Treasurer's Office at the Providence City Hall before retiring in 2000. Mother of Virginia A. Silva, Kathleen S. Garriott, Carolyn M. Guarino, and Joseph F. Dwyer; Sister of J. Bruce Coski, and the late Joseph, S. James, Ronald, and Michael Coski; Grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 2. Visiting hours following COVID-19 protocols will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated.