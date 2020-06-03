CORNELL, ELSIE (CARDONE)
92, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Christine Desmarais & her husband James of Warwick; six grandchildren: James, Michael, Timothy, Kimberly, John III & Crystal. For the full obituary, go to www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.