VAUGHAN, ELSIE F. (CARLSON)
92, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Auburn, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Vaughan. She is survived by her three children: Steven Vaughan, Nancy Rudden and Linda Lemay. She was the beloved Nana to four grandchildren: Jeffrey Gauvin, Matthew Gauvin, William Lemay and Daniel Lemay. She is also survived by her sister Svea Berggren and several nieces and nephews. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020