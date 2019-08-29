The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Machado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie (Santos) Machado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie (Santos) Machado Obituary
MACHADO, ELSIE (SANTOS)
87, of Riverside passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August, 19th, 2019, at the Orchard View Manor nursing home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Herman J. Machado, Jr, her son, David A. Machado, and son in law, Andrew S. Richardson. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Ameilla (Carrera) Santos.
Elsie is survived by her loving daughter Katherine D. Richardson, East Matunuck, RI, her devoted son Kenneth P. Machado, his fiancée Elizabeth Perry and her son Jeffrey Tilley, Riverside, RI, and her cherished granddaughter Rachael E. Richardson, Boston, MA.
She also leaves her sister in law, Alice Ferrick, Barrington, RI, nephew Daniel O'Shea, Pawtucket, RI, nieces, Monica Collins, Bristol, RI, Alicia Ambrose, Barrington, RI, and their families.
She spent her childhood and most of her young adult life living in Providence. Graduating from Hope High School.
Elsie was an avid gardener who enjoyed watching beauty grow around her.
She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, welcoming smile, as a lover of all animals but most for her love of family.
A memorial prayer service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the
W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 12 noon. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Animal Rescue Rhode Island, 506B Curtis Corner Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879 or at AnimalRescueRI.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now