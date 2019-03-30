Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Elsie S. Jenard

Elsie S. Jenard Obituary
JENARD, ELSIE S.
95, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 17, 2019. The daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Taylor) Williams and brother of the late Bertram Williams, she was the widow of Francis W. Jenard. She is survived by her son George B. Smith, his wife Mary R. Smith of Venice, Florida and by her step-sons, Frank Jenard, Jay Jenard, Dean Jenard, the late Richard Jenard, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral and burial were private. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
