Stanley, Elson W.
Elson W. Stanley, 84, of Barrington, RI, died, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hope Health Hospice, Providence, RI, of COVID.
He was the husband of Beverly A. (Godek) Stanley, and had just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Ellsworth V. and Eleanor (Child) Stanley.
Mr. Stanley was the Vice President and Supervisor of Surveys of Stanley Engineering Inc. of East Providence, RI. He had also served in the Army National Guard. He held registrations in RI, MA, and VT. He belonged to the State Board of Registration for Professional Land Surveyors, serving as Vice Chairman and Chairman and the RI Society of Land Surveyors where he served as their Vice President in 1973. He also served as secretary of the American Congress of Surveying and Mapping. Mr. Stanley was also a member of the National Society of Professional Land Surveyors and the Massachusetts Association of Land Surveyors. He was a Graduate of Barrington High School and had attended RISD.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen M. Stanley and his wife Laura of Lakeville, MA, and Scott M. Stanley of Bristol, RI, two brothers Elliott Stanley of East Walpole, MA, and David Stanley of Barrington, RI, and three grandchildren, Erin, Shayelia, and Matthew.
Visiting hours are omitted.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30AM in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 455 Toll Gate Road, Warwick, RI, 02886, or to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral & Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
Information/On-line condolences please visit- www.wjsmithfh.com