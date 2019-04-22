Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Zanfagna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira A. (Pullano) Zanfagna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elvira A. (Pullano) Zanfagna Obituary
ZANFAGNA, ELVIRA A. (PULLANO)
92, of Johnston, passed April 17, 2019. She was wife of the late Emilio Zanfagna; daughter of the late Clemence and Clementina (Pezzullo) Pullano; mother of William Zanfagna and wife Lois; grandmother of Tara Abbruzzi and husband Anthony, Lois Mancini and husband Stephen and the late Grear Zanfagna and great grandmother of William, Raymond, Anthony, Michael and Victoria. Funeral and visitation will be held Wednesday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial in R.I. Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elvira's memory to the . www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Romano Funeral Home
Download Now