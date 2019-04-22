|
ZANFAGNA, ELVIRA A. (PULLANO)
92, of Johnston, passed April 17, 2019. She was wife of the late Emilio Zanfagna; daughter of the late Clemence and Clementina (Pezzullo) Pullano; mother of William Zanfagna and wife Lois; grandmother of Tara Abbruzzi and husband Anthony, Lois Mancini and husband Stephen and the late Grear Zanfagna and great grandmother of William, Raymond, Anthony, Michael and Victoria. Funeral and visitation will be held Wednesday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial in R.I. Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elvira's memory to the . www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2019