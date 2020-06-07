Elvira E. (Picucci) Spina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPINA, ELVIRA E. (PICUCCI)
85, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Louis Spina. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Risotti) Picucci. Elvira was the loving mother of Cheryl Bowry (James), predeceased by her son Steven Spina. Step-grandmother of Kristen Taylor (Jeff), step-great grandmother of Alexis and Abigail Taylor. Sister of the late Ida Sullo, Mary Coppa and John Picucci.
Mrs. Spina worked for Peerless and Arthur Angelo School for many years. Elvira truly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking fine Italian food and sharing with others. She was happiest during the holidays. A true beauty with a caring heart. She will be missed by many. Special thanks to the staff at Continuum Hospice and Lifespan Cancer Center for Elvira's care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 8th, at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Her burial and visiting hours are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved