SPINA, ELVIRA E. (PICUCCI)
85, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Louis Spina. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Risotti) Picucci. Elvira was the loving mother of Cheryl Bowry (James), predeceased by her son Steven Spina. Step-grandmother of Kristen Taylor (Jeff), step-great grandmother of Alexis and Abigail Taylor. Sister of the late Ida Sullo, Mary Coppa and John Picucci.
Mrs. Spina worked for Peerless and Arthur Angelo School for many years. Elvira truly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking fine Italian food and sharing with others. She was happiest during the holidays. A true beauty with a caring heart. She will be missed by many. Special thanks to the staff at Continuum Hospice and Lifespan Cancer Center for Elvira's care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 8th, at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Her burial and visiting hours are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.