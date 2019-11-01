|
|
IZZO, ELVIRA "VERA" (PECUNIOSO)
94, a lifelong resident of Cranston, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Izzo Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Constantina (Varone) Pecunioso.
Mrs. Izzo was a Food Service Supervisor for 35 years for the State of RI until her retirement.
Besides her husband, Elvira is survived by her loving daughter, Michele Izzo-Marchetti and her favorite son-in-law Matthew of Cranston and the mother of the late William Izzo. She was the cherished Grammie of Christopher and Nicole DeRouin, Emilie and Philip Marchetti. Elvira was the sister of Evelyn Marciano of West Warwick, the late Theresa Marzilli, Gabriel, Pasquale and John Pecunioso. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many dear friends.
Elvira had a contagious smile. She was always impeccably dressed and well-groomed. She enjoyed her excursions – shopping, hairdresser, restaurants, weekly trips to Boston and trips to Honey Dew for powdered jelly donuts. She was an outstanding cook and baker and received rave reviews for her Christmas cookies and pies. Her rosary, prayer books and novels were always at her side near her favorite chair. She was truly dedicated to her family and will be missed dearly.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 4th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI 02920 or to La Salette Shrine, 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019