THIRTEENTH ANNIVERSARY 2007-2020 ELVIRA "VERA" IZZO Mom, thirteen years have passed since we saw you last. If only you knew the pain we feel. For each passing day we pray, but our hearts never heal. Our world was changed forever when God took you away. But we know you're in Heaven and we will be with you one day. Missing You So Very Much In A World Without You YOUR LOVING CHILDREN JOHN, MARIA, BRENDA AND FAMILIES





