Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston, RI
Ely P. Drysten Obituary
DRYSTEN, ELY P.
85, passed away peacefully Friday October 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Gering) Drysten. Also survived by his children, Ely Drysten, Jr. and wife Kristen, Deidre Castore and husband John and Casrissa Costello and husband Tony.
His funeral and VISITATION will be held Tuesday 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston. For complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
