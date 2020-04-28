Home

Emelia M. (Serapiglia) DeCesare

DeCESARE, EMELIA M. (SERAPIGLIA)
79, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James DeCesare for 59 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Loretta (Migliozzi) Serapiglia.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Katherine DeCesare of Cranston, Debbie Kwetkowski and her husband David of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Britany and Ryan Taylor, David and Anthony Kwetkowski; sister-in-law Anna Serapiglia. She was the sister of the late Thomas Serapiglia II. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
