Dear Mike And Kathy,
Alan & I are truly sorry for the loss of your mother. May the loving memories, and the love you have for your Mother keep you comforted and guide you through this difficult time.
All our love Alan and Ellen Andreason
CROUSE, EMI S.
89, passed away June 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Crouse, USN Ret.
The Funeral and burial will be private with a Memorial service and celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.