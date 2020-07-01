Emi S. Crouse
1930 - 2020
CROUSE, EMI S.
89, passed away June 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Crouse, USN Ret.
The Funeral and burial will be private with a Memorial service and celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Dear Mike And Kathy,
Alan & I are truly sorry for the loss of your mother. May the loving memories, and the love you have for your Mother keep you comforted and guide you through this difficult time.
All our love Alan and Ellen Andreason
Ellen Andreason
Friend
June 30, 2020
Dear Mike, Kathy and Melanie

I am so very sorry for your loss. I hope the beautiful memories of your Mom/ Grandmother bring you comfort and in time joy in your hearts.

With love from across the miles,
Tonie Magnette Colvin
Tonie Colvin
Friend
June 30, 2020
To the Crouse Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Emi. Please know that your family is our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Vic, Darla and Ben Aponik
Friend
June 30, 2020
Mike, Kathy and Melanie,
My heart is breaking for all of you. Emi was such a sweet, lovely lady. She will surely be missed by all who love her. Fly high on the wings of Angels, Emi.
Linda Luz
June 30, 2020
Mike my heart goes out to you!
James Magnette
Friend
June 30, 2020
Our hears and prayers go out to your and your family during this difficult time ❤
Colleen Torrice
Friend
June 30, 2020
I will miss you at Mike's party but I will also miss your fried rice at christmas
Terry Masterson
Friend
