DiGIACINTO, EMIDIO M.
55, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Mario and Ernestina (Persechino) DiGiacinto.
He was a graduate from Our Lady of Providence in 1983 and graduated from RI College with a Bachelor's Degree in Art.
He is survived by his loving brother, Joseph DiGiacinto and many cousins.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight St. Providence. Entombment will follow at Our Risen Christ Mausoleum, St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 4-7pm. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020