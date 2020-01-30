Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI 02909
(401) 421-3551
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
1 Knight St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emidio DiGiacinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emidio M. DiGiacinto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emidio M. DiGiacinto Obituary
DiGIACINTO, EMIDIO M.
55, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Mario and Ernestina (Persechino) DiGiacinto.
He was a graduate from Our Lady of Providence in 1983 and graduated from RI College with a Bachelor's Degree in Art.
He is survived by his loving brother, Joseph DiGiacinto and many cousins.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight St. Providence. Entombment will follow at Our Risen Christ Mausoleum, St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 4-7pm. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emidio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -