FOLGO, EMILIA (RICCIARDI)
95, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 6th at 8:30am from The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christain Burial in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020