Emilia (Solimeno) Petrone
PETRONE, EMILIA (SOLIMENO)
85, of Cranston, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 at the Village at Waterman Lake Greenville. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio Petrone for 58 years.
Born in Naples, Italy she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Longardi) Solimeno. She immigrated to NY in the mid 50's and worked as a seamstress. Emilia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, music, baking, cooking and spending time with her family. Emilia was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a past member of the St. Mary's Feast Society Ladies' Auxiliary.
She was the devoted mother of Leonardo Petrone and his wife Bernadetta of Cranston, Maria Farley and her husband David of Cranston, Franco Petrone of Richmond, Antonio Petrone, Jr and his wife Renee' of Cranston and Tina Sandbach and her husband Mark of Johnston; loving nonna of fifteen; dear sister of Anna Cianciaruso (Benito) of PA, Ersilia Schiano of NJ, Maria Villano of PA, Frank Villano of PA and the late Armando Solimeno; and many nieces and nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston with limited seating. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
