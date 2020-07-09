1/1
Emilio "Emil" DeRensis
1932 - 2020
DeRENSIS, EMILIO "Emil"
87 of Johnston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Diana P. (DiMatteo) DeRensis for 64 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Domenic "Tom" DeRensis and Marie (Ciampanelli) DeRensis. Mr.DeRensis was a Manufacturing Supervisor on the night shift at the former Levington Manufacturing Co. in Warwick, before retiring. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Besides his wife he is survived by his beloved children, Paul R. DeRensis, Lisa A. DeRensis and Lori M. Dionne and her husband Denis. He was the father of the late Thomas E. DeRensis. Loving grandfather of Thomas and Zachary DeRensis, Ethan and Ellie Dionne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 11 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
A truly kind and gentle Man with a great sense of humor and laughter. So fortunate to have had in my life and a true friend to my parents. My heart felt comfort and peace to the entire family. Much love.
Tricia Erin Gill
Friend
