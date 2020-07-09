DeRENSIS, EMILIO "Emil"
87 of Johnston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Diana P. (DiMatteo) DeRensis for 64 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Domenic "Tom" DeRensis and Marie (Ciampanelli) DeRensis. Mr.DeRensis was a Manufacturing Supervisor on the night shift at the former Levington Manufacturing Co. in Warwick, before retiring. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Besides his wife he is survived by his beloved children, Paul R. DeRensis, Lisa A. DeRensis and Lori M. Dionne and her husband Denis. He was the father of the late Thomas E. DeRensis. Loving grandfather of Thomas and Zachary DeRensis, Ethan and Ellie Dionne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 11 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com