MAROCCO, EMILIO J. "LEFTY"
88, of Cranston, Rhode Island and a winter resident of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on November 25th.
Emilio was the husband of Evelyn (Vitulli) Marocco. They were married for 65 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anacleto and Mary (Pennachia) Marocco.
Emilio was a Veteran of the Korean War where he served as an Operating Room Technician. He was a graduate of Johnson and Wales Business School (now Johnson and Wales University) where he received a degree in Business Administration.
For 38 years, Emilio was an employee of Gilbane Building Company and its affiliate BT Equipment Company. During his tenure at Gilbane, he worked in the accounting department as a data processing manager and was instrumental in incorporating a computer system. While at BT Equipment, he was office manager and controller before retiring in 1993.
In his youth, Lefty was a pitcher in the CYO, Twilight, Senior and Tim O'Neil Leagues, and also pitched for Central High School. These leagues were generally dominated by older players. At just 16 years old, Lefty was the youngest player in the Sunday Men's League, and was often referred to by his coaches as a "boy pitching against men".
Emilio was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a communicant of Saint Mark's Church in Cranston.
Besides his wife of 65 years he leaves his sons, Steven (Linda) of Cranston, Michael of Connecticut and Florida, his daughters, Denise Quirk (Stephen) of Cranston and Carlene Wahl (Frederick) of New York City.
He leaves nine grandchildren: Matthew, Mark, Joseph, Daniel, Lindsey, Ryan, Emma, John and Ethan. He also leaves five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Marocco (Elizabeth) of Cranston. He is predeceased by his siblings, Anna Hafferty (Marocco) and Luigi Marocco.
A private mass will be held at Saint Mark's Church in Cranston at 10am on Tuesday, December 1st and will be followed by a graveside service with military honors at Saint Ann's Cemetery in Cranston.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jaxon Marocco Foundation, 28 Kiley Way Coventry, RI 02816.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.