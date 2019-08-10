|
ROMA, Emilio "George"
99, of Parkland, Florida, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Florida. He was the husband of the late Josephine (DeResta) Roma.
Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angela (Zabatti) Roma. Prior to retiring to south Florida, his home was in Johnston.
He was a WWII Navy Veteran. Before retiring he worked for National Grid for forty years. He was an avid fisherman, bowler, NE Sports fan, adored his family and his pastry. Known to most as George, Grampy and Uncle George .. he was loved by everyone he met.
He is survived by two daughters; Jo-Ann Roma Orlando of Parkland, FL and her son, Zach. Daughter, Patricia Stone of Port Orange, FL, her son Todd Bartolomeo and daughter Brandi Bartolomeo and her husband, Adam Machala and their children Avery and Cali. His sister-in-law, Patricia DeResta and her 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9am from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1805 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 5-7pm. For directions and messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to www.wonderpawsrescue.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2019