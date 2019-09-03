Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
North Scituate Baptist Church
619 W. Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI
Barrett, Emily E., 84, a lifelong resident of Scituate, passed away August 30th at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Barrett. Born in Scituate, she was the daughter of the late Alston and Mabel Spencer. Emily worked as the secretary for the North Scituate Baptist Church for 40 years. She is survived by her daughter Susanna Barrett Paliotta and her husband Tony of Johnston, grandchildren Victoria and Isabella Barrett, great granddaughter Ava Barrett. She was the sister of William Spencer and his wife Betty and aunt of David Spencer and the late Paul Spencer. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10AM at the North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 W. Greenville Rd., Scituate. Burial will be in Smithville Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-7pm in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 W. Greenville Rd., Scituate.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
