|
|
KOHL, EMILY J.,
40, died peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was the devoted mother of Christian Tyler Lopez and Catherine Laura Thompson and the loving daughter of Reverend Dennis P. and Karin E. (Johnson) Kohl. She also leaves her siblings, Laura E. Kohl and Adam C. M. Kohl. Emily received her Associate's Degree at CCRI and her Bachelor's in psychology from RI College. She was also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society. Emily was caring, and had a soft place in her heart for the underdog, which led her to becoming a social worker. She most recently worked at the J. Arthur Trudeau Center. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours, Friday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21297, would be appreciated. For information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020