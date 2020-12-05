Nelson, Emily Louise

(1915 – 2020)

Emily Nelson, age 105, peacefully on November 22, 2020 at Manoir Lac Brome, Knowlton, Quebec.

Born July 28, 1915 in Phoenix, British Columbia (BC), daughter of the late Ned E. Nelson, mining engineer, and Madeleine (nee Driscoll), both of Lowell, Indiana. Pre-deceased by brother Robert Eugene Nelson and his wife Mary (nee Parker), nephew Randolph Byron Eugene Nelson, and niece Deborah Mary Nelson. Survived by nephew Hugo Nelson; nieces Lou Nelson (Thomas Chaplin) and Cynthia Nelson (Robert Suter); and great-nephews Daniel Suter (Naomi Weiss-Goldman), Christopher Suter (Rachel Shapiro) and Samuel Suter.

Emily grew up in BC mining towns (Phoenix, Copper Mountain, Anyox) and attended the University of British Columbia (BA '38). She entered the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) School of Nursing in 1935 and completed her B.Sc. in Nursing in 1940. Emily's fellow nurse and roommate, Mary Parker from Carmangay, Alberta, ultimately married Emily's brother Robert in 1943. Emily was Director of Nursing Education at VGH from 1950-1952. In 1952 she moved to the USA, studying at Simmons and Harvard to earn her Master of Nursing. In 1957 she went to Providence, RI, where she worked in public health, primarily for the Visiting Nurse Association of Rhode Island. She retired in 1977.

Public service was a strongly held value for Emily. She was a tireless worker (deacon, board member, board president, and unofficial "parish nurse") for Providence's open and affirming Beneficent Congregational Church. For 38 years she lived in the Beneficent House apartment building, where she looked after her father and mother until their deaths. She served as member and president of the Beneficent House Board of Governors. At 90 she was still driving other residents to do their weekly grocery shopping. Emily was engaging, knowledgeable, loved to converse and had a wide circle of friends. She also had a stern streak when it came to health matters. A friend of hers once said that a photo of Emily could be used to illustrate the dictionary definition of a nurse.

At age 90, Emily moved to Quebec to be closer to Lou and Tom.

Emily's life was dedicated to the service of others, and she brought to that task her quick intelligence, sharp sense of humor, strong will and indomitable spirit. She was deeply loved and will be missed.

Due to the pandemic, no service is planned at this time.



