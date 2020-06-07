SQUITTIERE, EMILY R., (VERDE)
of Riverside, passed away at home on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Francis X. Squittiere to whom she had been married for 69 years.
Born in Providence, Emily was the daughter of the late Michele V. and Emilia (DelPonte) Verde, she was a resident of Riverside for 60 years.
Emily was a graduate of Edgewood Junior College and worked at Providence College as an Administrative Assistant until her marriage.
Emily was a communicant of St. Brendan Church where she was a member of the Rosary & Altar Society and the St. Brendan Bowling League. She was a volunteer at the Providence Women's Center for many years. However, most important to her was her family.
Emily is survived by her husband Frank, her children; Deborah D'Arezzo (Albert) of Riverside, Donna Patch (Raymond) of Rumford and Michael Squittiere (Jane) of Warwick. She leaves five grandchildren and one great grandson. She was the sister of the late Jerry J. Verde, Pasquale Verde and Evelyn Spirito. She was the grandmother of the late Christy M. Squittiere-Genske.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. While observing current social distance restrictions, only fifteen visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Emily's memory to Spurwink RI, Voclinks Program, One Spurwink Place, Cranston, RI, 02910 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.