LEVESQUE, EMILY ROSE IZOLA
On Friday, August 30, 2019, Emily Rose Izola Levesque passed away at home, at the age of 26. Emily was born in Woonsocket, RI to Robert Levesque and Elizabeth (Johnson) Levesque. After receiving a diploma from Knoch High School in Saxonburg, PA, where she graduated at the top of her class, she went on to study at University of Vermont. She later transferred to Rhode Island College, where she was completing a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She was employed as a Senior Team Lead at Target.
Emily was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, her ability to make a song out of any situation, and her love of dogs. She had a passion for hockey and enjoyed sharing time with her dad in the rink. While living in PA, she played for the Butler Valley Dawgs Hockey Association of Gibsonia, PA; the Pittsburgh Vipers Hockey Association of Harmarville, PA; the Pittsburgh Icebergs 19U Girls travel team and the Amateur Penguins Girls 19U travel team. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NWHL. Emily made many lifelong friends through hockey and considered them family. She is lovingly remembered for her selfless compassion, inspiring strength and unyielding affection for her family and friends.
Emily was predeceased by her father, Robert Levesque, her grandfathers, Edouard Levesque Sr. and Arthur Johnson, and her grandmother, Marilyn Johnson. She is survived by her grandmother, Evelyn Levesque, her mother, Elizabeth (Johnson) Levesque, her siblings; Justin Levesque, Lauren Beaudoin & husband Tim, and Traci Petrus & husband Brian, and by her nieces and nephews; Aiden, Timmy, Ethan, Ava, & Ivy Beaudoin, and Casper Petrus. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, including her sister-at-heart, Courtney (Levesque) O'Toole & wife Katie, and her godparents, Edouard Jr. and Ellen (Johnson) Levesque. Emily is also survived by her beloved dog, Chalupa.
Her services and calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 4 to 7PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to The Trevor Project, P.O. Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019