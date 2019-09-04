Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Levesque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Rose Izola Levesque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Rose Izola Levesque Obituary
LEVESQUE, EMILY ROSE IZOLA
On Friday, August 30, 2019, Emily Rose Izola Levesque passed away at home, at the age of 26. Emily was born in Woonsocket, RI to Robert Levesque and Elizabeth (Johnson) Levesque. After receiving a diploma from Knoch High School in Saxonburg, PA, where she graduated at the top of her class, she went on to study at University of Vermont. She later transferred to Rhode Island College, where she was completing a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She was employed as a Senior Team Lead at Target.
Emily was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, her ability to make a song out of any situation, and her love of dogs. She had a passion for hockey and enjoyed sharing time with her dad in the rink. While living in PA, she played for the Butler Valley Dawgs Hockey Association of Gibsonia, PA; the Pittsburgh Vipers Hockey Association of Harmarville, PA; the Pittsburgh Icebergs 19U Girls travel team and the Amateur Penguins Girls 19U travel team. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NWHL. Emily made many lifelong friends through hockey and considered them family. She is lovingly remembered for her selfless compassion, inspiring strength and unyielding affection for her family and friends.
Emily was predeceased by her father, Robert Levesque, her grandfathers, Edouard Levesque Sr. and Arthur Johnson, and her grandmother, Marilyn Johnson. She is survived by her grandmother, Evelyn Levesque, her mother, Elizabeth (Johnson) Levesque, her siblings; Justin Levesque, Lauren Beaudoin & husband Tim, and Traci Petrus & husband Brian, and by her nieces and nephews; Aiden, Timmy, Ethan, Ava, & Ivy Beaudoin, and Casper Petrus. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, including her sister-at-heart, Courtney (Levesque) O'Toole & wife Katie, and her godparents, Edouard Jr. and Ellen (Johnson) Levesque. Emily is also survived by her beloved dog, Chalupa.
Her services and calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 4 to 7PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to The Trevor Project, P.O. Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now