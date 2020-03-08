|
|
COLASANTO, EMIRO M. "TOM"
78, formerly of Coventry, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Husband of the late Anita L. (Ferri) Colasanto. Father of Valerie C. Bishop (Gregory) and Anne C. Barter (Steven). Grandfather of Ashley, Zachary Bishop, and Sarah Barter. Brother of Valentino Colasanto, Sandra Lennon, Lawrence Colasanto, Denise Colasanto, and the late Robert Colasanto.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10 am in the Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight St., Providence, RI. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to the ( www.kidney.org ) would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT in Coventry.
iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020