|
|
ANTONUCCI, EMMA (DiNunzio)
100, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Antonucci and mother of Judith A. LaButti of Chepachet.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Burial will be in St. Frances Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations to West Glocester Fire Department, 2410 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI 02814 or Bayberry Commons Activities Dept., 181 Davis Drive, Pascoag, RI 02859 will be appreciated. For complete obituary and Condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019