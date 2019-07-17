|
GALOSKI, EMMA J. (Prudente)
93, formerly of 20 Manor Road, Cranston, now of Anchor Bay Greenwich, East Greenwich, passed away peacefully July 14, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Galoski for 72 years. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Sisto and Luisa (DelMonaco) Prudente. Emma was a sales clerk for the former Zayre/Ames department store before retiring. Emma was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She was the beloved mother of Linda Cipressi, Karen Macomber, Doreen Galoski, Cathy Morrison and the late Diane Galoski. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Mario, Amedeo, William, Flora, Pia , Ann Prudente and Dolores Collins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St. West Warwick. Burial will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019