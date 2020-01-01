|
|
URBANI, EMMA L. (APICI)
97, of Providence, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John Urbani. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Angelo and Rosina (Rosetti) Apici. Emma was the cherished sister of the late Frank Apici, Alfred "Pat" Apici, Mildred "Millie" Perrotti, Edward Apice, Guido Apici, Angelina Cerullo, John Apici and Rose Politelli. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Jan 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020