Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Providence, RI
View Map
Emma L. (Apici) Urbani Obituary
URBANI, EMMA L. (APICI)
97, of Providence, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John Urbani. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Angelo and Rosina (Rosetti) Apici. Emma was the cherished sister of the late Frank Apici, Alfred "Pat" Apici, Mildred "Millie" Perrotti, Edward Apice, Guido Apici, Angelina Cerullo, John Apici and Rose Politelli. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Jan 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
