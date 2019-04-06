|
|
DWYER, EMMA R. "TINA" (GALLOWAY)
age 97, of Cole Farm Road, Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Brentwood by the Bay in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Francis J. Dwyer.
Born in London, England, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Eliza J. (Emberson) Galloway, she came to the United States in April 1950. During World War II she served in the English Land Army. She resided in Warwick for the last 49 years. Tina was a "Mom/Nana" not only to her own children and grandchildren but to everyone. She took in and raised those that needed whether they were related to her or not. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her was stunned by her youthful beauty at 97 and charmed by her native English accent. She was truly loved by all.
Tina is survived by a daughter, Mary P. "Maureen" Hardink of Warwick; three grandchildren, Kerri A. Marceau of Warwick; Aislinn Lindsey (and husband Jonathan Lindsey) of Charleston, South Carolina; and Keenan Bock of Washington, D.C; and a great-grandchild, Evan Dwyer of Warwick. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends. She was the mother of the late Michael F. Dwyer and Margaret M. Dwyer-Bock, and the sister of the late Eliza Pugh and Doris Slater.
Tina's funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019