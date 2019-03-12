|
VALERIO, EMMA V.
91, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kingston Center & Rehabilitation. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late James and Virginia (Ruggiano) Valerio. She is survived by her loving sisters, Camilla Decker and Dorothy Valerio, both of Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019