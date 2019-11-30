|
|
Koconis, Emmanuel
Emmanuel Herbert Koconis, 89, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 26, 2019, at Cortland Place in Greenville, RI.
On Monday, December 2, 2019, visitation will start at 10:00 AM with a Service of Resurrection at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church, 6 Everett Street, Newport, RI, followed by a reception at the church and then a military graveside ceremony at Newport Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, Newport, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019