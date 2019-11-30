Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
6 Everett Street
Newport, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
6 Everett Street
Newport, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmanuel Koconis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmanuel Koconis


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmanuel Koconis Obituary
Koconis, Emmanuel
Emmanuel Herbert Koconis, 89, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 26, 2019, at Cortland Place in Greenville, RI.
On Monday, December 2, 2019, visitation will start at 10:00 AM with a Service of Resurrection at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church, 6 Everett Street, Newport, RI, followed by a reception at the church and then a military graveside ceremony at Newport Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, Newport, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmanuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -