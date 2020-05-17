|
MIHAILIDES, EMMANUEL
88, of Cranston, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the loving husband of Bessie (Vardakis) Mihailides of Cranston. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Rev. Peter G. and Presbytera Calliope (Lytrtis) Mihailides.
Emmanuel proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War. He went on to work as the Sales Development Manager for Kraft Foods for twenty-two years until his retirement in 1999. He was awarded the Career Achievement Award by Kraft Foods.
Emmanuel was a faithful and active parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Cranston where he served as Choir Director and Organist for sixty-seven years until his retirement in 2012. He also served as Music Director Emeritus and was the Toastmaster for many church and civic activities. He was the President of the International Institute and of The Metropolis of Boston Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. He was honored by the Ecumenical Patriarch as an Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church; the highest honor awarded to members of the laity.
In addition to his work for Kraft Foods and his dedication to his parish, he was a past president for American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA). He was also a past president and member of golf club associations around New England including parts of RI, CT, and Cape Cod.
In addition to his wife, Emmanuel is survived by his beloved sons, Paul P. Mihailides and his wife Maureen of North Kingstown, David G. Mihailides and his wife Lori of Foster, Chris S. Mihailides of Voluntown,
CT, a brother, George P. Mihailides and his wife Olga, and a sister, Helen Pappas, wife of the late Ernest Pappas, of Providence. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to current health and safety regulations, his Funeral Service will be privately held from the Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920. The service will be live streamed for family and friends via www.annunciationri.org/live-streaming1 . Interment with Military Honors will follow at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: The Endowment Fund of the Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020