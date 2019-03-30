|
|
WRIGHT, EMMETT M.
passed away on March 25, 2019 in Mequon, Wisconsin. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 5, 1965 to the late William and Cecilia Wright.
Emmett is survived by his wife Lisa (Paolantonio) Wright and son, Thomas, as well as brothers William, Stephen and Peter Wright.
He graduated from LaSalle Academy High School and received his undergraduate degree from Providence College and master's degree at University of Notre Dame. His career in investments included senior roles as a Portfolio Manager at Bank of Boston, Head of Product Management at Merrill Lynch and Chief Investment Officer at Northwestern Mutual Life.
Emmett was proud of his Catholic faith. He served on missionary trips to Peru and believed in giving back to the community. For five years he was on the board of the Milwaukee Ballet, including one term as President, and most recently volunteered his time with the Milwaukee Community Service Corps, where he was a board member and treasurer. He had a love of travel, great food and spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for family and friends. Emmett's son, Thomas, believes he will be most remembered by the advice and wisdom he shared from his passion of reading and learning.
The funeral will be held Monday, at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday, 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emmett's memory can be made to the Milwaukee Community Service Corps, 1441 North 7th Street Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205 or to the Alive in Christ Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 225 East Ashland Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019