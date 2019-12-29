|
|
Yealy, Enid G. (Smith)
YEALY, ENID G. (SMITH), age 94, died on December 20, 2019, at Tockwotton Home in East Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late W. Holmes Yealy and daughter of the late Eric I. and Margaret E. (Peffer) Smith.
Mrs. Yealy grew up in Latrobe, PA, and graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA, in 1946. She taught public school music for several years in Pittsburgh and in Derry Borough, PA. She and her husband settled in the Williamsport, PA, area, where he was a radiologist and she was active in the Williamsport Music Club and sang in the choir at Pine Street United Methodist Church. They travelled widely and especially enjoyed their many trips to Austria and Alaska.
Mrs. Yealy is survived by her daughter, Gretchen S. Yealy, and granddaughter, Karen E. Hopkinson, both of Bristol, RI. She was the mother of the late Karl S. Yealy and sister of the late Guy P. Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 am at Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell St., Providence, RI. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Online condolences may be left for the family at: Cremation Society of Rhode Island (https://www.csori.com). Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health and Hospice, who cared for Mrs. Yealy in her last months, (https://www.hopehealthco.org/) or to Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, which provides protection for forests and streams in the Williamsport area (https://npcweb.org/)
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019