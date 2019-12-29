Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Rhode Island
571 Greenville Road
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-0620
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Congregational Church
296 Angell St
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Yealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid G. (Smith) Yealy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enid G. (Smith) Yealy Obituary
Yealy, Enid G. (Smith)
YEALY, ENID G. (SMITH), age 94, died on December 20, 2019, at Tockwotton Home in East Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late W. Holmes Yealy and daughter of the late Eric I. and Margaret E. (Peffer) Smith.
Mrs. Yealy grew up in Latrobe, PA, and graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA, in 1946. She taught public school music for several years in Pittsburgh and in Derry Borough, PA. She and her husband settled in the Williamsport, PA, area, where he was a radiologist and she was active in the Williamsport Music Club and sang in the choir at Pine Street United Methodist Church. They travelled widely and especially enjoyed their many trips to Austria and Alaska.
Mrs. Yealy is survived by her daughter, Gretchen S. Yealy, and granddaughter, Karen E. Hopkinson, both of Bristol, RI. She was the mother of the late Karl S. Yealy and sister of the late Guy P. Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 am at Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell St., Providence, RI. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Online condolences may be left for the family at: Cremation Society of Rhode Island (https://www.csori.com). Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health and Hospice, who cared for Mrs. Yealy in her last months, (https://www.hopehealthco.org/) or to Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, which provides protection for forests and streams in the Williamsport area (https://npcweb.org/)
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -