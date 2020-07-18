1/1
Enos L. Groff
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROFF, ENOS L.,
86, of Warwick, passed away at home Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Enos was born in Strasburg, PA on January 6, 1934 to the late Earl and Helen Groff. He retired from his job as a customer service manager for US Air after 35 years of service and spent his retirement pursuing mastery of his many talents, traveling and spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Holton) Groff for 67 years. He was father of Michael Groff (Jean), Richard Groff (Elizabeth), Linda Eibel (Nick), Karen Groff and John Groff (Elizabeth). Devoted and treasured grandfather of Nicholas Eibel (Lauren), Jennifer Linton (Todd), Julie Silva, Matthew Groff (Samantha), Joseph Groff, Ellie Groff and the late Michael Groff, Jr. Proud great-grandfather of Benjamin Eibel. He was beloved brother of Donald Groff (Nicole), Kenneth Groff (Shirley), Nancy Shenk (John), Gerry Groff and the late Eugene Groff (Ellen) and Wade Groff (Evelyn). Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved