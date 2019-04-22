|
ACETO, ERGOLO "LUCA"
59, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at RI Hospital.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2019