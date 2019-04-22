The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ergolo Aceto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ergolo "Luca" Aceto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ergolo "Luca" Aceto Obituary
ACETO, ERGOLO "LUCA"
59, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at RI Hospital.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now