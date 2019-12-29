|
|
JANSSEN, ERIC JOSEPH
Eric Joseph Janssen, 73, of North Scituate, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Lorraine L. (Lambert) Janssen. He was the beloved husband of Heidi R. (Koch) Janssen with whom he shared his life, his work, his love and his wit.
He cherished special times with his daughter Kimberly A. Virga and husband Joe, grandchildren Alyssa and Joseph of Red Hook, NY, his brother, Donald R. Janssen of Stuart, FL, and nephews and nieces in RI and NH.
After graduating from High School, he was the third generation to work for Leesona Corp. He later studied drafting at RISD and left Leesona to begin his apprenticeship to become a sheet metal worker. He found success and respect as he became a Journeyman and Estimator at Universal Sheet Metal and Roofing, Inc.
He and his wife, Heidi, ultimately opened Apollo Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. where his expertise in restoring and preserving historic properties throughout RI will be known for years to come. Years after his retirement his advice was still sought for restoration. He was a true leader in architectural sheet metal work. He was always true to his slogan, "The sun always shines on our work."
Eric was Past Treasurer/Secretary of the R.I. Sheet Metal Contractors Association. He was a Trustee on Multi-Employer Trust Funds and a longtime Local Committee Member of The R.I. Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. He also served for many years on the National Eastern Regional Committee on Apprenticeship Training. He was a member of SMACNA and The SMWIA. He was also a 50 year member of Sheet Metal Workers Local#17.
Eric attended Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as a Parish Trustee. Never one to sit still, he enjoyed golfing with good friends, skiing with reckless abandon with family and friends, tending to their home, yard and wild birds, and working in his metal shop creating birdhouses, wreaths and gifts for family and friends. His notorious whistle and infectious laugh will be missed by all. To quote Eric's personal mantra: "It is what it is."
His Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd., Smithfield. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917, are greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020