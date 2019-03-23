Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Habonim
165 New Meadow Rd
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Mckeown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica (Heikoff) Mckeown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erica (Heikoff) Mckeown Obituary
MCKEOWN, ERICA (HEIKOFF),
62, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the cherished wife of the late Michael McKeown. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marilyn (Jacobs) Heikoff.
She was a beloved math teacher and tutor for 40 years as well as an important member of the Temple Habonim community.
She is survived by her children Charles, Rebecca, and Eugene McKeown; sisters Laurie and Lisa Heikoff (David Katzer); and 3 nieces.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 24th at 2:00 PM at Temple Habonim, 165 New Meadow Rd, Barrington, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915. Interment and Shiva will be held in San Diego, CA. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
Download Now