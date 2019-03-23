|
MCKEOWN, ERICA (HEIKOFF),
62, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the cherished wife of the late Michael McKeown. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marilyn (Jacobs) Heikoff.
She was a beloved math teacher and tutor for 40 years as well as an important member of the Temple Habonim community.
She is survived by her children Charles, Rebecca, and Eugene McKeown; sisters Laurie and Lisa Heikoff (David Katzer); and 3 nieces.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 24th at 2:00 PM at Temple Habonim, 165 New Meadow Rd, Barrington, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915. Interment and Shiva will be held in San Diego, CA. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019