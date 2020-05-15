|
|
SILVA OLAVERRI, ERICK A.
55, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Miriam Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Victoria Silva.
Erick was born in Guatemala City to Esperanza Olaverri and Armando Silva Lara. He was a master electrician and operation supervisor at AMP.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Sabrina, Erick Jr., and Herbert Silva. Erick was the dear brother of Mirna Violeta, Javier and Sergio Silva.
He will be dearly missed by his family and all the people that knew him.
Mr. Silva's services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020